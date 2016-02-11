Skip to main content
Japanese Translations
Extended Intelligence
by
Joichi Ito
Published: Feb 11, 2016
We propose a kind of Extended Intelligence (EI), understanding intelligence as a fundamentally distributed phenomenon.
From the perspective of the microbes
by
Joichi Ito
Published: Oct 13, 2017
Joichi Ito's Research Statement
by
Joichi Ito
Published: Oct 16, 2017
Research statement submitted to MIT for Joichi Ito's Professor of the Practice in Media Arts and Sciences promotion case in March 2016.
Reinventing Bookkeeping and Accounting (In Search of Certainty)
by
Joichi Ito
Published: Oct 13, 2017
Violence and Civil Disobedience
by
Joichi Ito
Published: Sep 05, 2016
Thoughts on the effectiveness of nonviolent disobedience and campaigns.
Why anti-money laundering laws and poorly-designed copyright laws are similar and should be revised
by
Joichi Ito
Published: Oct 13, 2017
Intentionally or unintentionally, poorly crafted or outdated laws and technical standards threaten to undermine security, privacy
